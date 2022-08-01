West Bengal cabinet set for reshuffle, CM Mamata Banerjee to add 4-5 new faces

File Photo

A reshuffle is on the cards in West Bengal after CM Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet short of ministers due to deaths, arrest. A cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday will bring in 4-5 new faces, CM Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

This comes after senior TMC leader and WB minister Partha Chattergee was arrested by the ED in connection with the WBSSC jobs scam. Two other WB ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande passed away recently. The CM said that there is no plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one.

“Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry & form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone,” she was quoted by ANI.

The CM also announced the formation of 7 new districts in Bengal, which until now had 23 districts. The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat, she said.

