West Bengal Assembly Poll: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffers injuries in Nandigram, taken to Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked in Nandigram, where she had gone to file her nomination for the upcoming elections. She suffered injuries in her leg. Security guards lifted the 66-year-old and placed her on the backseat of a car.

"Few people pushed me when I was near my car. I suffered an injury in my leg," Banerjee told ANI. Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Following this, she visited the Durga Mandir in Shibrampur village.

"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" said Mamata.

Also read West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

#WATCH:"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" says WB CM pic.twitter.com/wJ9FbL96nX — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Mamata Banerjee was taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment, where Governor Jaydeep Dhankhar visited her.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

(With ANI inputs)