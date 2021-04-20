Weekend lockdown in UP, night curfew in districts with over 500 cases

In view of the growing coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the government has decided to impose a lockdown every Saturday and Sunday across the state. Besides, a night curfew will be imposed from Tuesday night in districts having over 500 COVID-19 cases. During this, every activity except the essential services will be prohibited from 8 pm to 7 am.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-11, the COVID-19 response team in the state. These rules have been implemented with immediate effect.

At the same time, the government is constantly appealing to the people not to out of the house unless it is necessary or celebrate any festival. The government has urged that if someone is going out, then they should wear a mask and not form a crowd in public places. The CM has directed the administration to ensure that the rules are followed strictly.

CM Yogi's directions to Team-11

In the meeting, CM Yogi said that restraint and patience is our biggest weapon against the COVID-19 crisis. The CM instructed the officers to take special vigil in the border districts as the migrants are returning from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. Arrangements should be made for the movement of migrant labourers. Home and Transport Department should coordinate and take necessary action. There should be proper arrangement for their treatment.

It may be noted that CM Yogi took this meeting after getting great relief from the Supreme Court. On Monday, the Allahabad High Court ordered lockdown in 5 cities of UP, which has been stayed by the Supreme Court. After this order, the government has decided to impose a weekend lockdown.

What will be closed in weekend lockdown?

During the weekend lockdown, all government and private offices, shops, gyms, malls, parks, cinema halls, bars and liquor shops will remain closed. Only the essential services will continue and only the people associated with it will be able to get out. During this time, sanitization work will be done in the entire state.

Milk-fruit-vegetable shops will be open

During weekend lockdown shops of goods like milk, vegetables, bread, fruits etc. can be opened in the morning. There will be no restriction on the supply of milk and vegetable markets and pharmacies. Those who are sick or want to get tested for COVID-19 corona can also step out.