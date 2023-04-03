Search icon
Weather update: Rainfall, hailstorm likely in Delhi, UP, other north Indian states, check latest IMD forecast

IMD weather update: Delhi on Sunday recorded a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

IMD weather update: Rainfall, hailstorm forecast for Delhi, UP, other north Indian states (file photo)

IMD weather update: India including Delhi, UP, and Uttarakhand has been witnessing unseasonal rains for the past few days. Even as April is here, light rains and thundershowers are likely to lash Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states in northwest India on April 3 and 4 too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

IMD has also forecasted rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, light rain will continue in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Sunday, the weather office said.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds is very likely to continue over northeast India till April 5. Heavy rainfall is likely over the region on April 2,” the IMD said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. The city's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average for this time of the year, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 47 per cent, it said. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometers per hour for Monday.

