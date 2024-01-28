Twitter
Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall in these states of North India, check list here

The most recent IMD weather forecast predicts that the Western Himalayan Region will be impacted by a new Western Disturbance starting on January 28.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

The forecast released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will continue to experience dense to extremely dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions over the next two days. On the plus side, things should start improving after this, so there's some relief in sight.

The most recent IMD weather forecast predicts that the Western Himalayan Region will be impacted by a new Western Disturbance starting on January 28. From January 31, the Western Himalayan region and the adjacent plains of Northwest India are expected to be affected by another disturbance in the west. 

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh from January 31 to February 2,” the Met office said in a statement. 

Over the next two days, these weather systems are predicted to bring light, isolated rainfall or snowfall to parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. From January 29 to February 1, there will be moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall.

The IMD also issues a warning, stating that on January 28, dense to extremely dense fog conditions are likely to be present over a large portion of East Uttar Pradesh as well as over certain areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for a few hours during the night and morning. Over the next three days, the area is expected to see isolated pockets of dense fog.

Additionally, on January 28, isolated, dense fog conditions are predicted for a few hours in the morning over Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. 

Temperature-wise, some areas of Bihar are predicted to experience cold day to severe cold day conditions on January 28, with cold day conditions continuing for the next three days. In some regions of East Uttar Pradesh, similar conditions are predicted for today. 

