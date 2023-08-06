Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

Over the past few days, there has been heavy rain in most parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that over the next four to five days, there may be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the foothills of the Himalayas, including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Over Northeast India, rainfall activity is predicted to rise over the next five days. during Peninsular India, muted rainfall activity is expected during the next few days. Meanwhile, Saturday's rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh is expected to be heavy to extremely severe due to a low-pressure system over northeast Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding area.

East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

Until August 8, East India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can expect light to moderate, widespread rainfall with sporadic heavy rains. Up until August 8, isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may suffer very severe rains.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur are included in the northeast area, which would experience light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.