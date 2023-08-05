Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states including UP, Bihar; check latest forecast here

Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and northeastern states till August 9. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh to witness rainfall on Sunday; southern India to have subdued rainfall for the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in various regions of India over the next 4-5 days.

In Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the next 4-5 days. The northeast region is also likely to experience an increase in rainfall activity in the coming five days.

Northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, is forecasted to have light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with isolated heavy rainfall until August 9.

East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

In Central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh, particularly on Saturday.

East India, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can expect light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall until August 8. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may experience isolated very heavy rainfall until August 8.

The northeast region, encompassing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, will have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

In South India, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the region during the next five days.