Weather update: Red and orange alerts issued for 7 states amid heavy rainfall; check latest IMD forecast

IMD issued a ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alert for seven states on July 23, 2023, amid heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued severe rainfall alerts in different cities. The nation is now dealing with persistent rains in numerous places.

A red alert has been issued in Gujarat and Maharashtra as they are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa and Kerala.

On July 23 and 24, rainfall is predicted to fall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Punjab can anticipate it on July 25 and 26. Rain will shower in Uttar Pradesh on July 24 and 25, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on July 24, 25, and 26. Rainfall will fall in East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26 and in West Rajasthan on July 25.

West India will also get occasional bouts of light to moderate, mostly heavy to very heavy rainfall.