'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio's trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

India

Weather Update: IMD issues rain alert in several states for Jan 8, 9; check details

The weather department issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:58 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh western disturbance impacting Western Himalayan regions on January 8 and 9. This disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across central and adjoining northwest India, including Delhi.

Anticipating rain and thunderstorms in North India, the weather department issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday.

“A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan & west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and 9,” said IMD in its bulletin on Sunday.

“There will be a temporary rise in maximum and minimum temperatures during this period. After the rain stops and the WD (western disturbance) moves away, temperatures are expected to drop again and we can expect cold wave conditions to set in over parts of northwest India,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

IMD cautioned that under its influence, coupled with interaction with lower level easterly winds, there's a likelihood of light isolated rainfall or snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 9. Additionally, the plains of Northwest India and Central India may experience this on January 8 and 9.

 

 

 

