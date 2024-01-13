Headlines

India

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for cold wave in these states for today; check details

Severe cold day conditions will persist in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 13 and 14, and in Punjab on January 15.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

As of January 13, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that dense fog will persist in the mornings in northwest India for the next 3 days. Central and East India are expected to experience a temperature drop of 2-3°C over the next 2 days.

Severe cold wave conditions are anticipated to continue in Rajasthan on January 13 and 14. Cold wave conditions are also likely in Punjab and Haryana on January 13 and 14.

The IMD mentioned that cold day conditions prevailed in isolated areas of Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan. Parts of Rajasthan continued to experience a cold wave, with temperatures dropping by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

In North India, very dense fog conditions are expected in the mornings in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from January 13 to 15. East and West Uttar Pradesh will also experience very dense fog on January 13 and 14, with dense fog predicted for the subsequent 2 days. Dense fog is likely in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jammu division on January 13, and in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and north Madhya Pradesh on January 13 and 14. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect dense fog from January 13 to 15.

Severe cold day conditions will persist in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 13 and 14, and in Punjab on January 15. Cold day conditions are expected in isolated areas of Uttarakhand on January 13 and 14, and in West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on January 13. The IMD predicts that cold day conditions are likely to decrease thereafter.

In terms of rainfall, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh can expect rainfall or snowfall on January 13 and 14. The same regions, along with Uttarakhand, are likely to experience rainfall or snowfall on January 16 and 17.

For South India, conditions are becoming favorable for the cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka around January 15, 2024. Rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep in the next 24 hours, followed by dry weather. Heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu today.

