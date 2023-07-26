Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rainfall, flooding in Delhi, Noida, NCR; IMD issues alert till July 28; check forecast

Parts of Delhi NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and more received heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, with IMD issuing an alert for the weather conditions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with the weather department issuing an alert in the area. It is expected that light to moderate rains will continue throughout the day today.

The heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Noida and Ghaziabad have also led to waterlogging on many major roads, which is likely to cause heavy traffic throughout the day today. Further, it is expected that similar weather conditions will prevail for this entire week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted that parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains till July 26, but it is expected that these weather conditions will prevail for this entire week.

Further, the rise in the water level of the Hindon River has caused floods and waterlogging in parts of Uttar Pradesh. A visual from Noida showed cars submerged several feet under the water because of the rise in the water levels of the river.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has also evacuated hundreds of people from the banks of the Hindon River due to the rise in water levels. A similar situation took place in Delhi a few days ago, when the Yamuna water level crossed the danger mark.

Apart from just Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been put on red alert by the IMD due to the extreme rainfalls and expectations of more landslides in the coming days. The rains in both these regions are expected to last till July 28.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in these cities and states till July 28 – Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and several southern states.

READ | Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

