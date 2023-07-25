Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

IMD has issued a red and orange alert in seven states across the county, while light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi and NCR in the early hours of Tuesday.

As the string of unpredictable weather continues in the northern part of India, light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, and other NCR cities in the early hours of Tuesday, while the IMD has issued a red and orange alert in seven states across the country.

Around 5 am on Tuesday morning, light to moderate rains were experienced in parts of Noida, East Delhi, and other nearby NCR cities. It is expected that moderate rains will continue throughout the day in Delhi NCR, according to weather agencies.

As heavy rains continue to lash multiple states during the brutal monsoon season, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and an orange alert in as many as seven states across the country, including Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that heavy rains will continue to lash Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 26, and similar weather conditions are expected to prevail in Mumbai, Pune, and several other Maharashtra cities as well.

Further, moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in multiple states such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till July 26. Very heavy isolated rainfall is expected to lash Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 25 and 26.

According to IMD, a rainfall alert has been issued in seven states warning of extreme weather conditions in the near future. While a red alert has been issued in Maharashtra and Gujarat, an orange alert has been issued in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, and Kerala.

Further, several southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka are also expected to receive light to moderate rains over the course of this week. Heavy rains have been predicted in northeast India, in parts of Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland for the next two days.

