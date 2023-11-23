Headlines

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big announcement on deepfakes

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Players with most sixes in T20I

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

HomeIndia

India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big announcement on deepfakes

"We will have our next meeting in the first week of December...That will be on follow-up action on today's decisions, and also on what should be included in the draft regulation," Vaishnaw said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Terming deepfakes as a new threat to democracy, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the government will come up with new regulations soon to tackle deepfakes.

The minister, who met social media platforms on the deepfake issue on Thursday, said that companies have agreed on the need for clear actionable work in areas such as detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanism, and raising user awareness.

"We will start drafting regulation today itself, and within a short time we will have a new set of regulations for deepfakes ... This could be in the form of amending existing framework or bringing new rules, or new law," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Deepfakes have emerged as a new threat to democracy, the minister said.

"We will have our next meeting in the first week of December...That will be on follow-up action on today's decisions, and also on what should be included in the draft regulation," Vaishnaw said. 

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, using a form of artificial intelligence.

Recently, several 'deepfake' videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking public outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating doctored content and fake narratives.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Is COVID-19 linked to rise in sudden unexplained deaths among Indian youth? Know what ICMR study reveals

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

How Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani helped Gautam Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz Modi

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE