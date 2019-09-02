Watch: This Bengaluru artist's 'moonwalk' on the city's potholed-filled roads is breaking the internet

In the video, the artist is seen wearing an astronaut suit and walking on the road filled with potholes.

A Bangalore based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy walked on a street in Herohalli area of Bangalore in an astronaut suit to highlight the terrible condition of roads in the area.

The artist seems to be impersonating an Astronaut walking on the moon with the potholes on the road looking like craters on the lunar surface.

This was a unique way to draw the attention of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP), administrative body in Bangalore responsible for road infrastructure, civic amenities of Greater Bangalore Metropolitan area.

The Bangalore based artist posted the video on facebook. Tagging the BBMP to the facebook video, he wrote," Hello BBMP Commissioner #thelatest #nammabengaluru #streetart #potholes #herohalli"

The video got immense praise on Facebook with 1K comments and 17K shares.

One Facebook user wrote, "Creativity to core. Appreciate your creativity."

Another wrote," Amazing .. well done. I am sure BBMP will say, what’s the big deal, even moon have craters and lucky you .. living on “bangalore” moon."

All in all, it was a unique way to point out a civil infrastructure issue.