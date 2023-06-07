Watch: ‘It was his dream...’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in tears as he remembers Manish Sisodia during event

Arvind Kejriwal, Image source: Twitter- @ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the School of Excellence on Wednesday in Dariapur village of Delhi. During this, a moment also came when he cried on the stage after taking the name of the former city’s Education Minister and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal's voice choked up as he described Manish Sisodia's revolution in education, and his eyes turned red. He restrained himself, however, and continued speaking after drinking some water.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional, as he remembers former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education, at the inauguration of an educational institution pic.twitter.com/BDGSSbmpbq June 7, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 35th school in Delhi under the School of Specialized Excellence at Dariapur Kalan village in Bawana. On this occasion, Kejriwal got emotional while mentioning Sisodia. He said that he is missing Manish Ji a lot today. This was his dream.

Kejriwal said, “These people want to ruin Delhi’s education system. It was Manish Ji’s dream to give quality education to every child.”

He continues by hitting out BJP-led Centre and said that these people have kept the wrong person behind bars by putting false allegations and registering wrong cases against Manish Sisodia. He has been sent to jail because he was building good schools for kids and providing quality education to students. Delhi schools are appreciated everywhere and they are frustrated with AAP’s publicity.

Delhi High Court has denied granting Manish Sisodia bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam on Monday.