Watch: 10-year-old girl bravely foils chain-snatching attempt, video goes viral

The incident which took place on February 25 came to light after the video went viral on social media. After the video came to light, Pune police reached out to the victim and registered a case against an unknown person under section 393 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivaji Nagar police Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Photo via ANI video screengrab

A 10-year-old girl from Pune fought bravely and foiled a bike-borne man's attempt to snatch her grandmother's chain in a street at night, officials said on Thursday. According to the complaint filed, the incident took place in the Model Colony area of Pune city on February 25. 60-year-old Lata Ghag was going back home with her granddaughter Rutvi Ghag when the incident took place. 

The incident which took place on February 25 came to light after the video went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, the man can be seen pretending to ask for directions. He could soon be seen trying to snatch the chain of the grandmother, however, the 10-year-old girl bravely fights him off by hitting him with a bag after which he flees the scene. 

Watch the video here

After the video came to light, Pune police reached out to the victim and registered a case against an unknown person under section 393 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivaji Nagar police Station on March 9, an official said.

"Under the pretext of asking for directions, a bike-borne man tried to snatch the chain my grandmother was wearing. Seeing this, 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag started hitting him in the face with a bag. The man then fled the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled," the complaint said.

More details are awaited.

