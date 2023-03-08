10 fascinating lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

File Photo

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.

Today, we will tell you some fascinating lesser-known facts about Ambani's not-so-humble abode in Mumbai.