10 fascinating lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Not only this, but the Ambani family also owns the second-most expensive home in the world. Antilia ranks right after Buckingham Palace. Situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road, Antilia is a 4,532-square-metre Xanadu. The house is designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, with the Australian-based construction company Leighton Holdings.
Today, we will tell you some fascinating lesser-known facts about Ambani's not-so-humble abode in Mumbai.
- Mukesh Ambani's Antilia house is a 27-story building. It is designed in a way that it can easily handle and survive an 8.0 earthquake on the Richter scale.
- Antilia has a health spa, salon, three swimming pools, and a ballroom. There are also yoga and dance studios and around 600 staff members who help maintain the whole mansion. There is enough space to park 168 cars.
- Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name which is in the Atlantic Ocean. Antilia is situated in the heart of South Mumbai. It also has three helipads and overseas Mumbai’s skyline and Arabian sea.
- Antilia was built in two years. The construction began in 2008 and was completed in 2010. The gorgeous home has a dedicated entertainment space, grand entrance, massive living rooms, 6-floor car parking, and more.
- Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is built on an area of 4,532-square-metre. The Ambani family residence is estimated to cost around one to two billion USD which is between 6,000 crores to 12,000 crore rupees, as per Forbes.
- Because of its massive size, Antilia has a total of nine elevators. It lies in the space that holds the ‘W’-shape beams that support the upper floors.
- Antilia was designed based on the sun and the lotus. No two floors shared the same materials. The building has rare materials like crystals, marble, and the mother of pearl.
- Antilia also boasts a large and attractive hanging garden, beautifully manicured and maintained by a fleet of caretakers.
- Antilia also has a snow room to beat the Mumbai humidity. The mansion also boasts an ice cream parlor to enjoy freshly made ice cream inside a room where the walls blast out artificial snowflakes.