FASTag Balance: Want to check your FASTag balance? Try these 3 simple steps

File Photo

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) through the FASTag system collects tolls at every toll plaza across India. FASTags can be issued by the official 'tag-issuers' authorised by the Indian government or by participating banks. The minimum recharge amount for FASTag is Rs 100, and the maximum depends on the type of vehicle, and the account linked to the FASTag service.

FASTag was a little challenging for users in the beginning, especially the part where customers wanted to add money to their accounts. However, the process has become much easier over time.

Today, we will tell you what you can do while travelling on a busy highway and want to check your FASTag account balance.

Steps to check FASTag balance online

One can check the FASTag balance by visiting the bank website through which the FASTag ID is created. After logging in, click on the view FASTag balance option to check your remaining account balance.

Steps to check FASTag balance with NHAI

One can check the FASTag account details on the My FASTag App, available on Google Play Store or App Store.

Steps to check FASTag balance through missed call

One can check the FASTag account balance through the 'Missed Call Alert Facility'. Once you give a missed call at +91-8884333331 from your registered mobile number, you will receive a notification with the current FASTtag balance on your phone.

Steps to recharge FASTag Account online

One can recharge the FASTag account online by visiting the official website of the bank or using digital payment apps like Paytm, Gpay, or PhonePe.