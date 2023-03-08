'They kept waiting for Shah Rukh Khan in...': Mumbai Police reveals shocking details about Mannat trespassing

File Photo

Last week, two men were arrested for trespassing inside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home Mannat. Now, the police have revealed shocking details about the trespassing, saying that the two men hid inside Shah Rukh Khan's makeup room for nearly eight hours, before being caught.

The duo identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha who claimed to have from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet the 'Pathaan' star were caught by security guards and handed over to police.

A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

READ | Disha Patani sets internet on fire in sexy black corset dress, photos go viral

The accused had concealed themselves inside the makeup room located on the third floor of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, and the actor was shocked when he saw them.

"Both the accused sneaked into Khan's Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his make-up room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day," said police.

Colleen D'Souza, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, told police in her statement that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her that two people had managed to enter the bungalow.

READ | 10 fascinating lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

According to the FIR, the trespassers were discovered by Satish a staff from the housekeeping. "Satish took both of them from the makeup room to the lobby. Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat's guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated.

According to Mumbai Police, the trespassers entered Mannat's premises by scaling its outer wall. During the police inquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had arrived from Gujarat and wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan.