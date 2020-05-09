Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers issues official statement, says doing our best to help victims

LG Polymers

The multinational LG Polymers on Saturday issued an official statement and said that the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy took place because of leaking vapour from the styrene monomer (SM) storage tank at its factory.

"Our initial investigations suggest that the cause of the incident is prima facie by the leaking vapour from the Styrene Monomer (SM) storage tank near the GPPS (General Purpose Poly Styrene) factory on Thursday, May 7," the statement read.

On May 7, 11 persons were killed while over 1,000 were hospitalised due to gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

"At the onset, LG Polymers India would like to express sincere condolences and apologies to all who have been affected by this incident. We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to working closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment," said the firm.

The chemical company also said that it is doing its best to extend support to the affected people. "We are happy to confirm that the status-quo at the plant is brought under control this morning. While focusing on stabilizing the plant, we assure you that we are doing our best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by this incident are taken care of. Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately," the statement said.

A special task force has been set up by the company to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide every assistance to the bereaved families. "All families will be contacted shortly. This team has the responsibility to provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims. We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programs that can contribute to the local communities," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, scores of furious villagers gathered outside the LG Polymers demanding immediate closure of the plant. Some of the youth even attempted to barge into the plant as part of the agitation.

Stressing that their lives were ruined completely, the protestors even put two dead bodies in front of the building.

The bodies were being brought to the village for cremation from the KGH mortuary after post-mortem. However, the ambulances were stopped by the angry villagers in front of the plant gate and the bodies were laid on the road.