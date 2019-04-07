Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency: Parliamentary election in Visakhapatnam will be held on April 11 along with 24 other Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The key candidates who will compete in the forthcoming election are BJP’s D Purandeshwari, Congress’ Ramana Kumari Pedada, YSR Congress Party's MVV Satyanarayana and TDP’s MV Sribharat. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Currently represented by BJP candidate Kambhampati Hari Babu who is the sitting MP in Vizag, the key contest here is going to be between BJP and its ally-turned-foes Naidu's TDP. BJP's Hari Babu had won the 2014 election and defeated YS Vijayamma (F) of the YSR Congress Party with a margin of almost a lakh votes.

With a population of 4,288,113, as per the 2011 Census of India records, Visakhapatnam is an industrial district and known for its Vizag Steel Plant. The district also houses many educational institutions and is a hub for students to pursue higher education. Mainly a Congress bastion, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has also won parliamentary election a couple of times from this constituency. Visakhapatnam is comprised of seven assembly segments.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: D Purandeshwari

Congress: Ramana Kumari Pedada

YSR Congress Party: MVV Satyanarayana

TDP : MV Sribharat

Jana Sena: VV Lakshminarayana

Recently, the Jana Sena nominee released his manifesto for the upcoming election and promises development in Vizag. Among development agenda which the politician mentioned in his manifesto, he emphasized on making the city safe. He also focussed on turning Vizag into a smart, clean and happy city.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Kambhampati Hari Babu (M) of the BJP secured 566832 votes in 2014 and defeated YS Vijayamma (F) of the YSR Congress Party who got 476344 votes. 2009: Daggubati (F) of the Congress received 368812 votes. He defeated Palla Srinivasa Rao (M) of the PRAP who secured 302126.

2004: Janardhana Reddy Nedurumalli (M) of the Congress got 524122 votes. He defeated Dr MVVS Murthy (M) of the TDP who got 393551. The victory margin was more than 1.5 lakh votes.

Lok Sabha elections in all the 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11. The state will also witness simultaneous assembly election. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.