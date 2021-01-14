Viral video: Amazon delivery man rides horse to drop off orders amid snowfall in Srinagar

The video shows the delivery executive riding a horse on the snow-covered roads in Srinagar and delivering a parcel to the customer.

In what appears to validate Amazon's fast delivery claims, a video of the company's delivery executive from Srinagar is going viral who is actually delivering parcels on horseback amid heavy snowfall in the region. The video was shared by several people on social media and later, Amazon confirmed that the executive is indeed associated with the company.

The video was shared on Twitter by photojournalist Umar Ganie, in which the man can be seen riding a horse on the snow-covered roads in Srinagar. Later, he gets off the horse and scans the code on the parcel on his phone before delivering it to the customer. He then climbs back on the horse and leaves.

"Amazon delivery innovation," Umar Ganie said in the caption of the video.

The video grabbed netizens' attention and soon after, Amazon Help replied to Umar Ganie's post to confirm that its delivery service is fast.

"Delivery still happens as promised," it tweeted.

The video received over 2,500 likes and several retweets. Several users hailed the executive for his efforts.

"Actually innovative, u will see this man everywhere for some time now , very good," said a user.

"This guy needs appreciation," a user said in the comments section. Another user added, "This is real struggle, brother. Keep it up."

"Salute to the rider and the horse," said another user.

One user even suggested asking Amazon to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.

Incredible India!