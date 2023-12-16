Headlines

Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 important facts you must know about the day

December 16 marks an important day in India's history, known as Vijay Diwas, observed annually to commemorate a significant event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Every December 16, India commemorates Vijay Diwas, a pivotal moment in its history, marking the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this day, the nation honors this triumph and reflects on lesser-known facts that enrich the significance of this historic event.

1. Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16th every year to mark India's triumph in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

2. The conflict began on December 3, 1971, and lasted for 13 days, concluding with the surrender of Pakistan's eastern command to the joint forces of India and Bangladesh.

3. The war resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) from West Pakistan, leading to the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

4. On December 16, 1971, the then Pakistani Lieutenant General A.A.K. Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army, leading to the historic Instrument of Surrender at Dhaka.

5. India's military forces, alongside the Mukti Bahini (Bangladeshi freedom fighters), played a crucial role in ensuring victory and establishing Bangladesh's independence.

6. The war also saw a massive humanitarian crisis, with millions of refugees fleeing from East Pakistan to India due to the conflict and atrocities.

7. During the 1971 war, the Indian military was under the leadership of General Sam Manekshaw, who provided strategic direction and played a key role in the victory.

8. Vijay Diwas serves as a day to honor the courage, sacrifice, and bravery of the soldiers who fought in the war and to pay tribute to the martyrs.

9. Ceremonies, parades, wreath-laying, and other events are organized across India, particularly in Delhi and Kolkata, to commemorate Vijay Diwas.

10. The victory in the 1971 war strengthened India's position in the region and is considered a significant chapter in Indian military history.

