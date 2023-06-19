Video: 3 died after fire breaks out in Chhattisgarh market, people seen jumping out of windows

Twitter: @ANI

A large fire started at a commercial complex in the Transport Nagar neighbourhood of the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, on Monday. According to the reports, 1 woman and 2 men died in this incident.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in Transport Nagar market of Korba in Chhattisgarh today.



Three people have died and over ten people were rescued in the fire incident, said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Collector Korba. pic.twitter.com/OJT45cxhqu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023

Due to exposure to smoke for a long time, their conditions became critical. Although they were rescued from the fire. They died during the treatment at the Medical College District Hospital.

Several people can be seen in a video taken at the scene jumping out of a building's first story as it is engulfed in flames. People were seen jumping out of the window by using the rope. The cause of fire hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Further details are awaited.