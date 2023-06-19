Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Video: 3 died after fire breaks out in Chhattisgarh market, people seen jumping out of windows

A fire broke out in the Transport Nagar market of Korba in Chhattisgarh today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Video: 3 died after fire breaks out in Chhattisgarh market, people seen jumping out of windows
Twitter: @ANI

A large fire started at a commercial complex in the Transport Nagar neighbourhood of the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, on Monday. According to the reports, 1 woman and 2 men died in this incident. 

Due to exposure to smoke for a long time, their conditions became critical. Although they were rescued from the fire. They died during the treatment at the Medical College District Hospital. 

Several people can be seen in a video taken at the scene jumping out of a building's first story as it is engulfed in flames. People were seen jumping out of the window by using the rope. The cause of fire hasn’t been confirmed yet. 

Further details are awaited. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS ICET Result 2023: When to expect? Check marking scheme, how to check, official website here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.