Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results: Record 8 women win

In the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, record eight women emerged victorious. Of them Rekha Arya and Mamta Rakesh have made hattrick by winning in three consecutive elections. Shaila Rani Rawat, Sarita Arya and Ritu have reached Vidhan Sabha for the second time.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave tickets to six women candidates and all have recorded win for the party. Savita Kapoor from BJP has won the Dehradun Cantt seat in Uttarakhand. BJP's Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri, won the Kotdwar seat by a margin of 3687 votes.

The Kedarnath constituency seat was won by BJP candidate Shaila Rani Rawat, defeating Independent candidate Kuldeep Singh Rawat. BJP Candidate Renu Bisht won the elections from Yamkeshwar seat. Rekha Arya of BJP won from the Someshwar seat.

Read | Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: BJP MLAs willing to give up seats for Pushkar Dhami

Sarita Arya has won from the Nainital constituency while Mamta Rakesh of Congress has won from the Bhagwanpur seat. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama won the Haridwar rural seat, defeating Cabinet Minister Yatishwaranand.

Savita Kapoor from Dehradun Cantt and Ritu Khanduri from Kotdwar have got the opportunity to become the first woman MLA from these seats. Former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter and BJP MLA Ritu Khanduri, who left the Yamkeshwar seat and contested from Kotdwar, defeated former minister Surendra Singh Negi.