ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Political crisis in Manipur: Amid violence, Kuki-backed party withdraws support from N Biren Singh govt

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

India

Uttar Pradesh Unlock latest updates: Malls, restaurants to reopen from today, weekend lockdown remains

With the number of fresh COVID-19 significantly down, the process of unlocking is gradually gathering pace in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 09:44 AM IST

Malls and restaurants will reopen to welcome visitors in UP after two months today. While they will be allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity, malls and restaurants can remain open till 9 pm on all other days except on weekends when lockdown will remain enforced.

Cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools, however, will remain closed.

While the government is trying to ensure a safe reopening, it has stressed on the need to all to keep following COVID-19 safety and social distancing protocol.

Shops and markets outside containment zones to open 5 days in a week

All shops and establishments outside containment zones will be allowed to open for 5 days in a week. Curfew timings have been delayed from 7 pm to 9 pm. The night curfew will remain in effect till 7 am as before.

While the weekend lockdown shall remain, the CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has allowed all private offices to reopen at full capacity.

Establishments that will remain closed include cinema halls, schools, colleges, coaching centres, gyms, swimming pools and stadiums.

The attendance at marriage and other functions will be restricted to 50 persons.

Despite religious establishments set to remain closed, gatherings of up to 50 people outside them have been permitted.

The UP government had begun the process of relaxing the COVID-19 curfew from June 1. The relaxations are being given in districts with less than 600 active cases.

