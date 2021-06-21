Uttar Pradesh Unlock latest updates: Malls, restaurants to reopen from today, weekend lockdown remains

With the number of fresh COVID-19 significantly down, the process of unlocking is gradually gathering pace in Uttar Pradesh.

Malls and restaurants will reopen to welcome visitors in UP after two months today. While they will be allowed to operate only at 50 percent capacity, malls and restaurants can remain open till 9 pm on all other days except on weekends when lockdown will remain enforced.

Cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools, however, will remain closed.

While the government is trying to ensure a safe reopening, it has stressed on the need to all to keep following COVID-19 safety and social distancing protocol.

Shops and markets outside containment zones to open 5 days in a week

All shops and establishments outside containment zones will be allowed to open for 5 days in a week. Curfew timings have been delayed from 7 pm to 9 pm. The night curfew will remain in effect till 7 am as before.

While the weekend lockdown shall remain, the CM Yogi Adityanath led UP government has allowed all private offices to reopen at full capacity.

Establishments that will remain closed include cinema halls, schools, colleges, coaching centres, gyms, swimming pools and stadiums.

The attendance at marriage and other functions will be restricted to 50 persons.

Despite religious establishments set to remain closed, gatherings of up to 50 people outside them have been permitted.

The UP government had begun the process of relaxing the COVID-19 curfew from June 1. The relaxations are being given in districts with less than 600 active cases.