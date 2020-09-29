Hathras Gangrape Victim Death Case: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi Adityanath on women safety, Mayawati demands justice

Politics has erupted after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati tweeted on the issues. The Hathras Gangrape victim succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after she was brought in a bad shape from JN Medical College Aligarh yesterday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in her tweet attacked the Uttar Pradesh government. Tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Twitter Priyanka said,"@myogiadityanath you are responsible for the security of women in Uttar Pradesh."

"Dalit girl who faced brutality in Hathras died in Safdarjung hospital after fighting for life for two weeks," said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress leaders alleged the Yogi government of not able to ensure women's safety in the state. She said, "The state is shaken by rape incidents in Gorakhpur, Shahjehanpur, and Hathras. Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has gone out of control. Crime against women is rampant."

Priyanka in her tweet demanded justice for the Hathras rape victim, as did BSP supremo Mayawati.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Dalit girl who was gang-raped in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. BSP demands UP government to provide all necessary support to the victim's family and her case must be taken up in fast track court to give justice," Mayawati tweeted.

Earlier, the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped by four men in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh four days passed away on Tuesday morning. She was struggling for her life under a ventilator in an Aligarh hospital for three days, after which she was shifted to Safdarjung, Delhi yesterday, but her conditions failed to improve in the slightest.

Two days ago, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that the four accused named in the rape case, which took place on September 14, have been arrested.

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother after which she got missing. She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, he said.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.