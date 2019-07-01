UP: Regional film personality Sansar Singh shot dead in Baghpat

A regional film producer, director and actor was shot dead in Jimana village of Baghpat district Monday morning, police said.

Seventy-year-old film personality Sansar Singh was on his way to his village tubewell under Ramala police station area when he was shot dead, said Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The assailant has been identified as Jivana of Sagar, the SP said, adding the nephew of the deceased had killed the assailant's father about 20 years ago and today's incident appears to be a fallout of the rivalry between the two families.

Sansar Singh has been associated with films like 'Dhakad Chhora', 'Kisan', 'Bhagwan' and other films made in the western Uttar Pradesh.