Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to get hot seat as Congress withdraws candidates

In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress withdrew its candidates against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Congress has given a walkover to Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, the hot seat in the UP elections this year. Congress withdrew its declared candidate from the election fray.

Tuesday is the last date of filing nomination, but Congress candidates did not file nomination from Karhal seat of Mainpuri where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting as well as Jaswantnagar seat where Shivpal Yadav is contesting. According to Congress Sources, the party has taken the decision as a political gesture.

"In the last Lok Sabha polls, SP did not field a candidate against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi so this Should be seen in that spirit," a top Congress source told ANI. Interestingly, Congress and SP announced candidates for all the Assembly seats of Rae Bareli district except Rae Bareli Sadar where the last date of filing nominations is February 3.

BJP has fielded Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli Sadar. There are also speculations of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

