UP Polls 2022: 'BJP will provide free LPG gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali,' says Rajnath Singh

Ahead of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigner Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that if BJP retains power in UP, it will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year.

Addressing a public meeting at Colonelganj in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, he said, "If voted to power in UP again, BJP Government will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year."

While talking about the chances of BJP in the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Singh claimed, "Poll analysts and survey agencies have stated that in the first two phases, BJP is getting more or less the same number of seats it won in the last Assembly elections."

On Rahul Gandhi's China and Pakistan are closer remarks, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi has not studied the history of ancient India, he should at least study the history of modern India. "Jawaharlal Nehru was PM when Pakistan handed over the illegally-occupied territory of Shaksgam Valley to China. Indira Gandhi was PM when Karakoram Highway was built in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Manmohan Singh, not Modi Ji was PM when construction on CPEC began," he further added.

Escalating his attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said that it pains to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in parliament that a large number of Indian soldiers and only 3-4 Chinese soldiers died in the (Galwan) clash. Soon after Rahul Gandhi made this statement in Parliament, an investigative journalist of Australia reported that 38-50 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan clash, he added.

"India is no longer a weak country. It has emerged as a strong country. Earlier, the world would not listen when India said something on global platforms. Today, the world listens to India attentively when it speaks," he further stated.

Polling in the third phase of the elections will be held in 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts of the state tomorrow. Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling.

Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Agency Inputs)