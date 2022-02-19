All about Asia’s largest CNG plant to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Indore today - 10 points

Reported By: | Edited By: Orin Basu |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 19, will inaugurate Asia’s largest CNG plant at Swachh city Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration will be held virtually.

Here’s everything you want to know about the plant:

The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

It has a capacity of processing 550 metric tonnes per day.

The plant can generate 17,500 kg biogas and 100 tonne high-quality compost every day.

Biogas will be generated through 100 per cent wet waste.

The plant will produce CNG with 96 per cent pure methane gas.

50 per cent of the biogas generated will be provided to run public transport vehicles, while the remaining will be made available for different industries.

Nearly 400 buses in Indore might soon run on biogas generated at the plant.

The 15-acre ground where the plant has been set up used to be a dumping zone.

The plant has been made on PPP model, and the company that made the plant will pay Indore Municipal Corporation Rs 2.5 crore per annum for 20 years.

The technology will help purify the air quality of densely populated cities by mitigating 1,30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.