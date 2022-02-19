BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates 550 tonne-capacity 'gobar-dhan' plant in Indore

PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 550 tonne-capacity 'gobar-dhan' (Bio-CNG) plant in Indore on Saturday, February 19.

During the event, PM Modi said, "This initiative will help to make the cities of the country clean, pollution-free and take them towards clean energy. I am happy that work is underway to build such Gobar-Dhan plant, such bio-CNG plants in 75 big civic bodies of the country in the next two years."

Know all about the Asia'a largest bio-CNG plant:

The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

It has a capacity of processing 550 metric tonnes per day.

The plant can generate 17,500 kg biogas and 100 tonne high-quality compost every day.

Biogas will be generated through 100 per cent wet waste. The plant will produce CNG with 96 per cent pure methane gas.

50 per cent of the biogas generated will be provided to run public transport vehicles, while the remaining will be made available for different industries.

Nearly 400 buses in Indore might soon run on biogas generated at the plant.

The 15-acre ground where the plant has been set up used to be a dumping zone.

The plant has been made on PPP model, and the company that made the plant will pay Indore Municipal Corporation Rs 2.5 crore per annum for 20 years.

The technology will help purify the air quality of densely populated cities by mitigating 1,30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

