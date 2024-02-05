Twitter
Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

UP Budget 2024 Highlights: Rs 1150 crore for Noida Airport, Rs 2057 crore for Ganga Expressway, Lucknow to get Aerocity

State Agricultural Development Scheme, will have a provision of Rs 200 crore

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly with an outlay of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, higher than the current fiscal's budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore.

The total outlay of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore, the state finance minister said while presenting the budget.

The state's budget for 2023-24 was Rs 6.90 lakh crore which included new schemes worth Rs 32,721 crore.

Highlights: 

- State fiscal deficit at 3.46% of state GDP
- Rs 5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and Rs 2,03,782.38 crore for the capital account.
- After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget.

-Aero city in Lucknow on the line of Delhi which will be developed in approximately 1500 acres, will have facilities such as a 7-star hotel, park, world-class convention centre and other.
-Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham’ developed in Ayodhya.
-A provision of Rs 150 crore was proposed for the establishment and expansion of the Ayodhya airport.
-FM said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to increase air connectivity in the state through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-‘UDAN’) of the Government of India and “Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Promotion Policy”.

-The budget for the Ganga Expressway project is Rs 2057 crore.
-Rs 500 crore allocated for Link Expressway.
-Rs 346 crore for Agra Metro
-Rs 400 crore for Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission.

