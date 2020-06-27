Headlines

HomeIndia

India

UP Board result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for meritorious students

The results of UP Board Class 12th were announced on Saturday at the board's official website upmsp.edu.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2020, 06:17 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials announced the state boards result of class 10 and 12 on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that meritorious students will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, "On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses."

Praising the efforts of the UPMSP for conducting examinations in these difficult times, he said: "In these very difficult times, we conducted these examinations. More than two crore copies were checked in 21 days which is commendable work. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year."

Earlier in the day, Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared their Class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the UPMSP.

The results of UP Board Class 12th were announced on Saturday at the board's official website upmsp.edu.in. 

Anurag Malik, of Sri Ram SM Inter College Baghpat, has topped the UP Board Class 12th exam with a score of 97%. The exam was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Pranjal Singh, son of Awdesh Kumar Singh, from Prayagraj, stood second with a score of 96%. Utkarsh Shukla scored 94.80% and stood third. He is from the Auriya district.

(With ANI inputs)

