India

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be out on this date; check updates here

The results of the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 are anticipated to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) this month.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The results of the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 are anticipated to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) this month. The results could be announced in the third or fourth week of April, according to reports; however, other reports from the media indicate that the results might be announced on April 25, 2024. However, the precise time and date of the results' release have not yet been disclosed. It is recommended that students visit upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in on a regular basis to stay informed.

In total, over 55.25 lakh students were registered for the class 10 board exam this year, over 29 lakh for the class 12 board exam, and over 25.77 lakh for the class 12 board exam 2024. In the UP Board 12 results of 2023, class 12 students' overall pass percentage was 75.52%, compared to 89.78% for class 10.

To download the results, follow these simple steps:

 Visit the official websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, on your browser.

Look for the notification for UP Board Result 2024 on the homepage.

Click on the result link. upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Choose the relevant portal for you – High School result or intermediate result.

Enter your roll number.

Submit the login credentials.

Download the UP Board result.

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The UP Board uses a grading system that ranges from A1 (highest) to E2 (lowest) to evaluate students' performance in each subject.

 

