Unnao woman, who accused BJP MLA of gangrape, injured in road accident

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-time MLA, is lodged in jail for allegedly raping a minor girl who had visited him for a job in June 2017.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 10:27 PM IST

A woman who has accused Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017 was badly injured when the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a truck in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. 

Sengar, a four-time MLA, is lodged in the jail for allegedly raping the girl when she visited him for a job on June 4, 2017. The CBI had last year filed chargesheet against the MLA and several others. 

According to ANI, the Unnao gangrape survivor was travelling with her mother, her aunt and her lawyer when the vehicle crashed with a truck. A lawyer of the family said the survivor's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries while she and the lawyer are in critical condition.

"Victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. Victim's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries; the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition," Vimal Kumar Yadav, an associate of advocate Mahendra Singh who was representing the victim in the court, said. 

However, a later report said she was travelling with her paternal aunt, maternal aunt and her advocate to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Raebareli jail. Police said her maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital while the others have been transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow and given security.

MK Verma, the Unnao police chief, said an investigation is underway to find out why the security guards provided for her protection were not with her at the time of the accident. 

"Security guards provided for protection of the victim by police were not present with her at the time of accident today. Investigation underway. Action will be taken once the investigation concludes," the Unnao SP said. 

The victim had alleged that she was raped by the MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao at his residence on June 4, 2017 where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Earlier in April last year, the victim’s father succumbed to internal injuries on April 9 under police custody. He and his wife had tried to lodge a complaint against those who had assaulted him but his FIR was not lodged. Instead, he was locked up after registering a fake case against him.

Later in August, shortly after CBI filed the chargsheet against the MLA, a key eyewitness in died under mysterious circumstances. Identified as Yunus, the man was buried hurriedly without getting post-mortem.

The family of witness and the victim’s uncle had alleged conspiracy behind Yunus' death and held the jailed BJP MLA and his goons responsible for the mysterious death.

The CBI had last year filed a chargesheet against 10 accused, including Sengar, his brother Atul Singh Sengar and three cops in connection with the case related to lodging a fake FIR under the Arms Act against the father of the minor gangrape victim, who died in police custody after being brutally thrashed by BJP MLA’s brother and four others.

The central agency filed two more chargesheets against the MLA in the case. While one chargesheet was against five people, including BJP MLA’s brother for the assaulting the deceased which led to his death, the other chargesheet was filed against the BJP MLA and another person under the POCSO Act for the gangrape of the minor girl.

