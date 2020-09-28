Unlock 5.0: Cinema Halls, tourism, educational institutions; here's what is likely to open

The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown relaxations given by the Central government is all set to end on September 30 with Unlock 5.0 to begin from October 1.

While the Centre is yet to announce any new guidelines regarding the same, it is expected that many new relaxations will be provided for this next phase of unlocking.

For the uninformed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a meeting with chief ministers of the seven worst-affected states and told them that steps have to be undertaken to implement the idea of "micro-containment" zones. The prime minister also advised the chief ministers of these states, including Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi, to refrain from imposing lockdowns and curfews for one or two days a week.

As India is set to enter the celebratory season, speculations are abounding that the Centre would announce a series of relaxations and open up more activities for the public.

Here’s what all we can expect for Unlock 5.0:

Economic activities

The MHA had allowed restaurants, malls, salons, and gyms to resume their services, and it is expected that more economic activities would be allowed from October with physical distancing norms.

In addition to this, PM Modi has urged states to reassess containments and lockdowns in a way that curbs COVID spread. He said, "Because of this, economic activity should not face problems… We have to increase our focus on effective testing, treating and surveillance, and clear messaging."

Cinema Halls

Rumours have been going around that the Centre might allow the reopening of cinema halls from October 1. It was in August when Amit Khare, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary had suggested the MHA a sitting arrangement formula for movie theatres.

West Bengal recently announced that cinema halls will be allowed to resume their activities from October 1, "with 50 participants or less".

Tourism

The tourism sector was arguably one of the worst-hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it may witness recovery in October as tourist destinations are finally opening their doors to travellers.

A few days ago, the Uttarakhand government allowed tourist entry to the state without any institutional quarantine rules.

Academics

According to Unlock 4.0 guidelines, several schools across the country resumed operations from September 21 for students of Class 9-12 and the same is likely to continue for the next month. However, reports state that primary classes would remain closed for a few more weeks. As for universities and colleges, institutions have already started taking admission tests and the new academic year is to start via online classes.