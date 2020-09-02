Unlock 4.0: Noida Metro issues guidelines for commute, all you need to know

With reduced operational timings, the Noida Metro will resume services from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 9 in the evenings with a frequency of 15 minutes on all days from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the Metro will ply from 8 am to 11 am and then 5 pm to 9 pm.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is all set to resume services on its Aqua Line from September 7 in a calibrated manner. However, it has been made amply clear that commuters have an altogether different experience while travelling by Noida Metro. It will be mandatory for commuters to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms.

In this regard, th NMRC has made all necessary arrangements at all stations and trains to ensure passengers adhered to all the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. The NMRC issued guidelines for the resumption of services on Wednesday.

Here are the 10 guidelines to be followed while commuting on the Noida Metro: