Unlock 4.0: Noida Metro issues guidelines for commute, all you need to know

With reduced operational timings, the Noida Metro will resume services from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 9 in the evenings with a frequency of 15 minutes on all days from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the Metro will ply from 8 am to 11 am and then 5 pm to 9 pm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 09:33 PM IST

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is all set to resume services on its Aqua Line from September 7 in a calibrated manner. However, it has been made amply clear that commuters have an altogether different experience while travelling by Noida Metro. It will be mandatory for commuters to wear face masks and  follow social distancing norms.

In this regard, th NMRC has made all necessary arrangements at all stations and trains to ensure passengers adhered to all the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. The NMRC issued guidelines for the resumption of services on Wednesday.

With reduced operational timings, the Noida Metro will resume services from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 9 in the evenings with a frequency of 15 minutes on all days from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, the Metro will ply from 8 am to 11 am and then 5 pm to 9 pm. As of now, trains will stop at all stations. However, based on future notifications, station in containment zones will be closed for commuters. Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of coaches and station premises will be carried out in the night.

Here are the 10 guidelines to be followed while commuting on the Noida Metro:

  1. Wearing of face mask to be mandatory for all passengers and staff. 
  2. Every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors and temperature for travel will be 37.7 degrees Celsius.
  3. Passengers with 'Green' status on Aarogya Setu app will  be allowed.
  4. Passengers should avoid touching AFC gates while scanning QR tickets or Smart Cards.
  5. People should maintain a gap of at least one step on escalators.
  6. Lifts will be generally closed. However, up on the request of senior citizens and specially-abled passengers, it will be available on request.
  7. Digital payments will be encouraged.
  8. Temperature in the train will be maintained in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius.
  9. To maintain social distancing, markings will be made inside coaches.
  10. Passengers will be advised to refrain from touching any surface inside the coaches or station premises.

