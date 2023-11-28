Headlines

Union Minister Amit Shah alleges BRS, Congress of having 'secret understanding', says 'any vote for...'

Union Minister Amit Shah alleges BRS, Congress of having 'secret understanding', says 'any vote for...'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also promised to make a backward-class person the Chief Minister after the party came to power in the state. He said that a four percent reservation being extended to Muslims will be drawn and it will be given to SC, ST, and BCs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress have a 'secret understanding' adding that any vote for Congress will go to the BRS. He also urged the people of Telangana to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections.

"Give a huge majority to our candidate, Etala Rajender so that we can send a clear message to Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS should not get candidates in the next elections," said Amit Shah. The Home Minister also said that the Congress will support K. Chandrasekhar Rao to become the Chief Minister while, in return, the BRS will support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.

"Congress will support KCR as the Chief Minister for the third time in Telangana and KCR will support Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister. But the post is not vacant," said Shah, adding that all three parties--Congress, BRS, and MIM--are family parties and will assure corruption and family rule. He said any vote for these parties meant nothing but a vote for corruption, minority appeasing, and for Razakars.

The Union Home Minister also promised to make a backward-class person the Chief Minister after the party came to power in the state. He said that a four percent reservation being extended to Muslims will be drawn and it will be given to SC, ST, and BCs. He said that the BJP government at the Centre has given Rs 7 lakh crore for Telangana and during 10 years of UPA rule, it was only 2 lakh crore for the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He promised to reduce VAT, offer an input subsidy of Rs 2,500 to farmers, an MSP of Rs 3,100 for paddy, the State Turmeric Board to pay crop insurance premiums to all farmers, four gas cylinders free of charge, and health insurance.

Informing that Pran Pratishta for Rama Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22, 2024, Shah said free travel to Ram Mandir will be arranged by the BJP government in the state after coming to power. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress, and the BJP. The counting of votes, along with that in four other states, will be taken up on December 3. 

