Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly today

The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. 

"This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process. The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you..." said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Earlier, a draft of the UCC was handed over to the Chief Minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.In March 2022, the Dhami government decided to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the UCC. 

