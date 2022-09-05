Search icon
Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide: Manish Sisodia makes sensational claim, agency responds

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s claim follows CBI raids at his Delhi residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the new Delhi Excise Policy

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference | Photo: PTI

Making an explosive claim on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a CBI officer was led to committing suicide as he was under pressure to frame the AAP leader in a false excise case.  

Expressing hurt, Sisodia said that the CBI officer was unable to take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. 

“A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia claimed at a press conference.

The Delhi minister then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why officers are being forced to take such alleged steps.

"I want to ask the PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy the families of your officers," Sisodia said.

The Delhi Dy CM also hit out at the PM, saying that he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs. He asked if 'Operation Lotus' is the only work that Centre has.

CBI responds to Sisodia's explosive claim

The CBI reacted to the sensational claim, rejecting Delhi Sisodia's statement linking the agency officer's death to the excise 'scam' probe. CBI said that its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar, who was found dead last week, is in no way connected to the probe.

 

48-year-old Kumar had allegedly committed suicide at his south Delhi residence on Thursday. He was found hanging at his house. A suicide note was also recovered where it was written that nobody was responsible for his death, police had said. No foul play was found by the officials probing the incident.

Sisodia’s claims follow several others including poaching calls, since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided his Delhi residence in connection with alleged irregularities related to the new Delhi Excise Policy which was enforced in November last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

