Tailor killed on camera: What happened in Udaipur? Know latest developments

A 40-year-old tailor in Udaipur named KanhaiyaLal Teli was murdered by two Muslim men on Tuesday afternoon for his post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma 10 days ago.

A video posted by Delhi BJP politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga records the entire incident. The video shows two men entire his shop named Supreme Tailors near Bhootmahal located in Dhanmondi pretending to be customers and stab him in the neck multiple times. He dies on the spot.

In a separate video posted by the two men, the duo is heard admitting to the murder and threatening PM Narendra Modi.

Kanhaiyalal was receiving multiple threat calls for about 10 days after his post in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson, he even filed a complaint regarding the same at a local police station. Scared by the threats, he opened his shop after six days on Tuesday.

Both the murderers have now been arrested in Rajsamand district, Udaipur. The arrested accused, namely Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar, are both the residents of Surajpole, Udaipur, reported police.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the gruesome incident and twitted, "I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace."

उदयपुर में हुई घटना बहुत ही दुःखद है और उसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए उतनी कम है, बहुत चिंता वाली बात है कि इस प्रकार से मर्डर करना किसी का ये बहुत ही दुःखद भी है, शर्मनाक भी है। मैं समझता हूं कि माहौल ठीक करने की आवश्यकता भी है। पूरे देश के अंदर तनाव का माहौल बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/BOi3zfo1bF — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have shut down markets as protests erupted in the streets of Udaipur against the violent act. The internet services have been suspended in the area for the next 24 hours. As per the latest reports, the Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar informed that a curfew has been imposed in the nearby areas.

Officials have also informed that a team of anti-terror probe agency NIA has been dispatched to Udaipur by the Union Home Ministry.

