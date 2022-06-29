Udaipur tailor killing: Cops who nabbed accused to get out-of-turn promotion

Police at the scene after the murder of a tailor by two men on Tuesday evening | Photo: PTI

The five police personnel who were responsible for the quick nabbing of the two accused in the brutal on camera killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, will receive "out-of-term promotions" for their prompt efforts, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that the 5 policemen Shri Tejpal, Shri Narendra, Shri Shaukat, Shri Vikas and Shri Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident,

Will be given out-of-term promotion,” CM Gehlot informed in a tweet.

उदयपुर की घटना में शामिल आरोपियों की त्वरित गिरफ्तारी करने वाले पांच पुलिसकर्मियों श्री तेजपाल, श्री नरेन्द्र, श्री शौकत, श्री विकास एवं श्री गौतम को आउट ऑफ टर्म प्रमोशन देने का फैसला किया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

The Udaipur-based victim was hacked to death by two men who entered his stitching shop posing as customers. They attacked him while giving measurements for clothes. The act was recorded by the two – Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad – who then put out multiple videos and made them viral on social media

Tension erupted in Udaipur following mass outrage against the killing. Curfew was enforced in parts of the city with the internet shut across Rajasthan for 24 hours. The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) for attempting to strike terror in masses. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing any international links with the horrific incident.

