Udaipur killing: ‘BJP’s relationship with tailor’s murderer known to everyone,’ says Ashok Gehlot

File photo

The murder of a tailor in Udaipur took the country by storm, due to its extremely gruesome nature. The murder of Kainhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan sparked a massive political row, and now Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has questioned BJP over the killing.

Over the last few days, many social media reports have claimed that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was linked to one of the prime accused in the murder case. Now, CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot have urged BJP to issue a clarification over its alleged ties with the Udaipur tailor’s killer.

The Rajasthan CM made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party of having links with the accused involved in the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur and asserted that the BJP should issue a clarification.

Attacking the saffron party, Ashok Gehlot said, “The relationship of the accused with BJP in (Udaipur beheading) case is known to everyone. Recently it was found that the accused lived in a rented place, owned by another Muslim person.”

The Congress leader further urged the BJP to come clean over the allegation made against them for having ties and good relations with the killer of Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered by two Muslim men in broad daylight right inside his shop in Udaipur.

According to the fresh salvo launched by Gehlot, BJP allegedly helped one of the accused by requesting the police to drop the complaint against the accused as he is a BJP worker.

As per ANI reports, the Rajasthan CM said, “Owner of the house had alleged that they (accused who beheaded Kanhaiya) were not paying rent, he approached the police for it. But even before the police could investigate the matter, BJP workers started calling them (landlord) stating they were BJP workers and warning the landlord of not troubling the party worker.”

Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, who was a tailor by profession, was killed brutally for putting social media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 28. The beheading incident had sparked public outrage across the country.

(With ANI inputs)

