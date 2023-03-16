Search icon
Two SpiceJet pilots grounded for having gujiya, beverages in cockpit, celebrating Holi while flying

Reports state that both pilots were taken off the roster and an inquiry into the matter is pending.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

In a recent event that has now come to light, SpiceJet grounded two of its pilots on the grounds of consuming gujiya and beverages. They were kept on a critical console inside the cockpit. The incident took place on the day of Holi, March 8, 2023. 

As per a spokesperson of the airline, an inquiry into the matter is currently pending. The pilots jeopardised flight safety by doing this, as per SpiceJet officials. 

For the unversed, the incident was reported on board a Delhi to Guwahati SpiceJet flight on the day of Holi on March 8. 

A spokesperson for the SpiceJet airline also commented on the incident and said that the company, has in place, strict guidelines regarding the consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered to by all flight crew. 

He further added, "Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation." 

