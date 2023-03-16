Quit showbiz at an early age, married a maulvi, this pretty ex-actress is now pregnant

Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor and followed a different path in life. Sana Khan has completely left the entertainment industry and is happily married to Surat-based Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Now, the happy couple - Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have revealed that they are expecting their first child. In a conversation with Iqra TV, both Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad confirmed that in June 2023 a "little guest" is going to come into their home.

The host then asked Sana Khan how she feels about becoming 'Ammi', to which the former actor replied, "I am very excited. I just want my baby to be in my arms soon."

Sana Khan first sparked pregnancy rumours when she recently went for Umrah with her husband. She had captioned a photo with Anas at the time saying, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

In October 2020, Sana through an Instagram post announced that she is quitting the entertainment industry and would “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator”. She also deleted all her old photos from the social media platform.

While speaking about how everything changed in her life, Sana Khan said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”