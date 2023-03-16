Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Quit showbiz at an early age, married a maulvi, this pretty ex-actress is now pregnant

The host then asked Sana Khan how she feels about becoming 'Ammi', to which the former actor replied, "I am very excited. I just want my baby to be in my arms soon."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Quit showbiz at an early age, married a maulvi, this pretty ex-actress is now pregnant
Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor and followed a different path in life. Sana Khan has completely left the entertainment industry and is happily married to Surat-based Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad. 

Now, the happy couple - Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have revealed that they are expecting their first child. In a conversation with Iqra TV, both Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad confirmed that in June 2023 a "little guest" is going to come into their home. 

READ | Ananya Panday spotted smoking a cigarette in now-deleted photo from Alanna Panday’s mehendi, gets brutally trolled

The host then asked Sana Khan how she feels about becoming 'Ammi', to which the former actor replied, "I am very excited. I just want my baby to be in my arms soon."

Sana Khan first sparked pregnancy rumours when she recently went for Umrah with her husband. She had captioned a photo with Anas at the time saying, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

In October 2020, Sana through an Instagram post announced that she is quitting the entertainment industry and would “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator”. She also deleted all her old photos from the social media platform.

READ | Meet Dilip Shanghvi, India's 7th richest man, Chairman of over Rs 2,40,000 crore company, net worth is...

While speaking about how everything changed in her life, Sana Khan said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: Take care of your skin with these ultimate skin care tips
Meet trainee SI Naina Kanwal, social media influencer arrested over possession of illegal weapons
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 635 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.