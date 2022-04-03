Two non-locals shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

HomeIndia

India

Two non-locals shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Officers who reached the spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two non-local labourers were injured in a militant attack in J&K`s Pulwama district on Sunday evening, police said.

"At about 7.10 p.m., Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Nowpora Litter area where terrorists had fired upon two labourers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot, a police statement said.

It said that officers who reached the spot learnt that terrorists had fired upon two labourers, identified as Dheeraj Dutt, son of Susheil Dutt, and Surinder Singh, son of Bishan Singh, both residents of Pathankot, Punjab.

"Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment," the statement said.

The area was cordoned off for searches while police has registered a case and investigation is in progress to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, it added.

READ | Rajasthan communal violence: Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe incident

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE