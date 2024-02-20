Twitter
Headlines

Dwarka Expressway's 19-km stretch in Gurugram likely to open soon; check details

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Meet man who worked as civil servant for over 35 yrs, retired as IAS, now works in Rs 10043 crore company as...

This superstar rejected not one but three blockbusters opposite Dev Anand, said no to Guide for...

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dwarka Expressway's 19-km stretch in Gurugram likely to open soon; check details

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Tips to have productive day

Health benefits of consuming clove

8 habits that can make you successful

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

This superstar rejected not one but three blockbusters opposite Dev Anand, said no to Guide for...

HomeIndia

India

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

The first plane was operating a Delhi-Hyderabad flight, while the second was on its way to Raipur from Delhi. An investigation is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) which called it a “serious incident”.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:35 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two IndiGo planes came dangerously close to each other and were on the verge of collision over Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on November 17.

Due to this, the vertical and lateral separation between them went below the required permissible levels. The aircraft embroiled in the incident were Airbus A321 bearing registration VT-IUO and Airbus A320 (VT-ISO).

The first plane was operating a Delhi-Hyderabad flight, while the second was on its way to Raipur from Delhi. An investigation is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) which called it a “serious incident”.

“At the time of the closest vertical separation (400 feet), lateral separation was 1.2 NM (nautical miles). At the time of the closest lateral separation (0.2 NM), vertical separation was 800 feet. There was no injury to any of the occupants on board in both aircraft. There was no damage,” the AAIB stated in its preliminary report released recently.

As per the report, the A321 departed at 12:31 PM on November 17 and was signalled by the air traffic controller. But the aircraft “was observed turning left toward the takeoff path of RWY 29R (Runway 29 Right)”. At that moment, the A320 got departure clearance and took off from Runway 29 Right.

“During this sequence, a breach of separation occurred…triggering a Current Conflict alert,” the AAIB said. Both aircraft received TCAS-RAs (Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System-Resolution Advisory) provided by the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System to pilots.

The AAIB got the data from the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders, among others. The probe agency has also recorded the statements from the given flight crew and air traffic controllers, Indian Express reported.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet superstar, once one of India’s richest actresses, was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without...

    Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

    Russian opposition leader Navalny's team confirms his death, demands return of body

    Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

    NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

    Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

    Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE