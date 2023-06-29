Search icon
Tomato prices hike in India prompts meme fest on Twitter, check hilarious reaction

Tomato prices are burning holes in the pocket of the common people. The retail price has crossed Rs 60 per kg in towns and cities around the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Tomato prices soar across India

In towns and cities across the nation, the retail price of tomatoes has surpassed Rs 60 per kg; on Tuesday, it was selling for more than Rs 100/kg in some locations. Traders and growers do not anticipate price drops anytime soon. Tomato prices in India have skyrocketed due to a low supply brought on by a heatwave in some areas and heavy rainfall in others. 

“Tomato (prices) will settle within a week. This is routine, nothing to panic about it. Within a short period, things will settle down because one crop is getting over. We get three crops of tomatoes every year. One crop is getting over and soon the second crop will come into the market," PTI reported. 

In several major cities, tomato, one of the main food of Indian households has surpassed the 100 kg mark. For the previous three days, tomatoes in the nation's capital Delhi have been sold for 80 kg. Tomato prices in Kanpur have soared to Rs. 100 per kilogramme. The cost of tomatoes in Delhi last month ranged from Rs10 to Rs 15 per kilo. Tomato prices in Bengaluru increased from 40 per kg in the third week of May to 125 per kg this week.

After the hike in tomato prices in India, netizens started sharing memes on the microblogging site, check some hilarious ones here:

 

 

