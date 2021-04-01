Three more Rafale jets land in India from France covering 7000-km long journey

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Onion price hike explained: Why has Centre decided to impose 40 percent export duty on onions?

Apple, Samsung rivalry gets intense, Korean giant updates website to mock iPhone maker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 22,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Best herbs to reduce belly fat

World's most expensive car launched, costs over Rs 211 crore

Weight loss tips: Eat methi aloo subzi to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

DNA | Government in 'action mode' amid onion price hike

DNA | Why do doctors not prescribe generic medicine? Are there reasons other than commission?

DNA | Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Three more Rafale jets land in India from France covering 7000-km long journey

India bought 36 Rafales jets, or two squadrons, from France in September 2016 for Rs 59,000 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 01:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fourth batch of the three IAF Rafales landed at the Jamnagar base after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base in France on Wednesday. The three jets have completed a 10-hour, 7000-km journey safely, with a little help from the UAE Air Force. 

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tweeted, "Rafales were refueled in-flight by UAE Air Force tankers. This marks yet another milestone in the strong relationship between the two Air Forces. Thank You UAE AF."

India had received the first batch of five planes in July 2020, four years after the agreement.  A second batch of three Rafale jets arrived in India on November 3 last year, while a third batch of three more jets joined arrived in India on January 27 this year.

The jets will be part of the 17 Golden Arrow Squadron based out of Ambala, which is currently home to 11 Rafales. Dassault has handed over 21 jets to India, but only 14 have made their way home so far. Seven are being used to train Indian Air Force pilots in France.

The fourth, batch of nine jets will arrive in April. Four of them will go to Ambala to complete the squadron, and the remaining five will be based out of Hashimara in West Bengal, where the second Rafale squadron is based. One squadron comprises 18 planes.

India bought 36 Rafales, or two squadrons, from France in September 2016 for Rs 59,000 crore. The formal induction ceremony of the fleet had taken place at Ambala on September 10, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dalit author who claimed Made In Heaven makers used her story and work without credit now accused of plagiarism herself

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

Meet dyslexic and mildly autistic billionaire who built Rs 64000 crore wealth, his business is…

'They are now in mess': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi takes brutal dig at BCCI over World Cup schedule chaos

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE